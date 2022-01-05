Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

AIRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

