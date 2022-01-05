Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 6,655,136 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $749,761.14.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,010.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

