Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 32,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 17,471 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

