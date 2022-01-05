Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

