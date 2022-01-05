Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Financial Comparison

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.69% -50.11% Exscientia N/A N/A N/A

63.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aptose Biosciences and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 571.14%. Exscientia has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Exscientia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.63) -2.37 Exscientia $12.42 million 195.65 -$28.61 million N/A N/A

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Exscientia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

