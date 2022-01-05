APYSwap One Day Volume Reaches $73,836.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $73,836.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

