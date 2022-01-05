Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.