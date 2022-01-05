Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $333.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.