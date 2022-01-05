Aritzia (ATZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million.

Get Aritzia alerts:

TSE:ATZ opened at C$52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$24.39 and a twelve month high of C$53.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total transaction of C$610,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,390. Insiders sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.