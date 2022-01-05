Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,000 shares of company stock worth $9,971,335. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

