Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

ARVN stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

