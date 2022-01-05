Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.