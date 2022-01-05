Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AAWH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 117,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,085. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.