Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 96.5% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 1,931,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,423,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.