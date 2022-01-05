ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 969,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.34. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 113,984 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

