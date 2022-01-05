Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 771% compared to the average volume of 946 call options.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 274,715 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.