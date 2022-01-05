Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,650 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average of $231.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

