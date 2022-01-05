Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

