Associated Banc Corp Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 272.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

