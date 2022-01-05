Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,705 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $174.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. The company has a market cap of $238.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

