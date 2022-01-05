Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.99).

AML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.26) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:AML traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,396.50 ($18.82). 248,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,491.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,757.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,141 ($15.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.93).

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($16.60) per share, with a total value of £250,354.72 ($337,359.82). Also, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.48) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($74,161.16). Insiders have bought a total of 158,821 shares of company stock valued at $254,099,972 in the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

