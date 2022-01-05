Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Up 4.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,594. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.