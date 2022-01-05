ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ATNI opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

