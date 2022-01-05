AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 70,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,100,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

