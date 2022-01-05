Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

