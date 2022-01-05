Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

