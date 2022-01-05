Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,735 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.