Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

