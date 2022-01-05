Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of InMode by 13.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 19,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.