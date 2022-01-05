Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.50% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $407,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $466,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FJUL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.