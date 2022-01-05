AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 673,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,887,639 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

