AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.29.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,080.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,921.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,722.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

