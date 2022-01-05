Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,970.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 277,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

MS traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 222,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. The stock has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.