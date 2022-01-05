Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $667,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

