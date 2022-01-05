Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $57,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 53.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. 13,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

