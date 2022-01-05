Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,213 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 499,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $164,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 381.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $412.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

