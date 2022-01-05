Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 15,687 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $95,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $2,258,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 28,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.76 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

