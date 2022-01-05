Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 159,964 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,964 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.5% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $64,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.37. 10,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

