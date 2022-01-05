Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 22,556 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,156 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 22,556 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.05% of InMode worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMD. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.