Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $4.37 Million Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 205,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $434,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,336 shares of company stock worth $20,093,173.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

