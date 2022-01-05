Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 78,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 244,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,012 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 466,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.