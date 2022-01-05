Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

