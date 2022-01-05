Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

