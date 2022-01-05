Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVNS stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

