Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AVNS stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
