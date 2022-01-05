Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

