AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 29.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVDX traded down 0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.19. 10,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,682. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 14.58 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 20.26.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

