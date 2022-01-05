Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGR. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

