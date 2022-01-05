AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

