AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.71% of AXIS Capital worth $66,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.