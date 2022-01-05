Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. 193,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

