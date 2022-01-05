Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:AX opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Axos Financial by 148.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

